NHL

Ducks vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Ducks vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

The NHL's Monday slate includes the Anaheim Ducks facing the New York Rangers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Rangers Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (24-21-3) vs. New York Rangers (21-22-6)
  • Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-138)Rangers (+115)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Ducks win (57.5%)

Ducks vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +164 to cover the spread, with the Rangers being -205.

Ducks vs Rangers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Rangers on Jan. 19, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Ducks vs Rangers Moneyline

  • The Ducks vs Rangers moneyline has Anaheim as a -138 favorite, while New York is a +115 underdog on the road.

