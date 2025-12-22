NHL
Ducks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22
On Monday in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks are playing the Seattle Kraken.
Ducks vs Kraken Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (21-13-2) vs. Seattle Kraken (13-14-6)
- Date: Monday, December 22, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-192)
|Kraken (+158)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (56.5%)
Ducks vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Ducks. The Kraken are -158 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +128.
Ducks vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Kraken on Dec. 22, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.
Ducks vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Kraken reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-192) and Seattle as the underdog (+158) on the road.