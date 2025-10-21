Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will take on the third-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (173.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Maye for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Drake Maye Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 225.91

225.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.58

34.58 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 20.8 fantasy points per game (145.9 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Maye has accumulated 756 passing yards (61-of-79) for five passing TDs with zero picks, leading to 62.4 fantasy points (20.8 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 102 yards rushing on 20 carries.

Maye has compiled 1,227 passing yards (103-of-133) with nine TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 104.8 fantasy points (21.0 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 158 yards rushing on 30 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 27.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, when he tallied 12.1 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Cleveland has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

