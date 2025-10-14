Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Quarterback Drake Maye has a matchup versus the 13th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (209.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his New England Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Maye's next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Drake Maye Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 218.43

218.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.74

34.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (seventh overall), tallying 122.8 total fantasy points (20.5 per game).

Through his last three games, Maye has connected on 54-of-73 throws for 737 yards, with five passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 62.5 total fantasy points (20.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 51 rushing yards on 15 attempts with one TD.

Maye has amassed 108.0 fantasy points (21.6 per game) in his last five games, completing 101-of-133 throws for 1,235 yards, with nine touchdowns and one interception. He's added 127 rushing yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the New Orleans Saints, a matchup in which he posted 27.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 261 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 28 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (12.1 points) in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have given up a touchdown catch by seven players this year.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

Tennessee has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye?