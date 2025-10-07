Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Quarterback Drake Maye has a matchup against the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (204 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his New England Patriots meet the New Orleans Saints, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Drake Maye Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 218.61

218.61 Projected Passing TDs: 1.56

1.56 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.13

28.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (eighth overall), posting 95.6 total fantasy points (19.1 per game).

During his last three games, Maye has piled up 744 passing yards (64-of-84) for four passing TDs with one pick, leading to 54.5 fantasy points (18.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 68 yards rushing on 13 carries with one touchdown.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, when he racked up 26.3 fantasy points with 31 rushing yards and one TD on 10 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 12 yards on three attempts on the ground (12.1 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans is yet to allow a player to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

New Orleans has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Saints have allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing touchdown to three players this year.

The Saints have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

