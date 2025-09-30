Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye will be up against the top-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (125.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Maye, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bills.

Drake Maye Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Passing Yards: 226.65

226.65 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.74

25.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 83.5 fantasy points (20.9 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and fifth overall.

Through his last three games, Maye has completed 61-of-77 throws for 701 yards, with six passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 68.7 total fantasy points (22.9 per game). With his legs, he's added 87 rushing yards on 20 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Maye's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, as he put up 26.3 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he tallied 14.8 fantasy points -- 30-of-46 (65.2%), 287 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Six players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

