Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Quarterback Drake Maye faces a matchup against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league (208.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, when his New England Patriots take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Maye worth considering for his next game versus the Jets?

Drake Maye Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.4

19.4 Projected Passing Yards: 228.95

228.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 31.32

31.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 20.2 fantasy points per game (302.8 total points). Overall, he is third in fantasy points.

During his last three games, Maye has piled up 817 passing yards (69-of-98) for four passing TDs with two picks, leading to 64.7 fantasy points (21.6 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 80 yards rushing on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Maye has tallied 96.1 fantasy points (19.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,392 yards on 116-of-167 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 104 rushing yards on 29 carries with two TDs.

The peak of Maye's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, as he posted 27.2 fantasy points by grabbing zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (12.1 points) in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Jets Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have given up three or more passing TDs to just three opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed just three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

New York has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Jets have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye?