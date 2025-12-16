Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots will play the Baltimore Ravens and their 26th-ranked passing defense (233.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Maye for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you below.

Drake Maye Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.8

18.8 Projected Passing Yards: 258.50

258.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.53

1.53 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.77

27.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 19.9 fantasy points per game (279.1 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Maye has tallied 57.0 fantasy points (19.0 per game), as he's racked up 731 yards on 60-of-89 passing with three touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 77 rushing yards on 15 carries with two TDs.

Maye has generated 90.5 fantasy points (18.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 1,282 yards on 101-of-154 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 92 rushing yards on 26 carries with two TDs.

The high point of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, when he completed 69.2% of his passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 27.2 fantasy points. He also had 28 rushing yards on nine attempts (3.1 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye's matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he put up 12.1 fantasy points. He passed for 273 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Ravens have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD against Baltimore this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Ravens this season.

