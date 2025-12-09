Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Quarterback Drake Maye has a matchup versus the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (171.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his New England Patriots meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Maye a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Maye this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake Maye Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Passing Yards: 259.98

259.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.67

1.67 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.24

29.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 19.9 fantasy points per game (258.6 total points). Overall, he is sixth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Maye has tallied 51.9 fantasy points (17.3 per game), as he's compiled 857 yards on 71-of-100 passing with four touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 36 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Maye has generated 86.4 fantasy points (17.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,386 yards on 106-of-160 passing, with eight touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 69 rushing yards on 30 carries.

The peak of Maye's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the New Orleans Saints, when he carried nine times for 28 yards on his way to 27.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (12.1 points) in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, passing for 273 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have allowed only one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.