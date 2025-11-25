Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

New England Patriots QB Drake Maye will take on the 23rd-ranked passing defense of the New York Giants (227.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Maye's next game against the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Drake Maye Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants Game Date: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.0

21.0 Projected Passing Yards: 263.66

263.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 30.91

30.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

Maye has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 19.8 fantasy points per game (238.1 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Maye has connected on 63-of-100 passes for 845 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 49.5 total fantasy points (16.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 37 rushing yards on 16 attempts.

Maye has compiled 92.2 fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 100-of-153 throws for 1,386 yards, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 107 rushing yards on 31 carries.

The highlight of Maye's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, when he piled up 27.2 fantasy points with 261 passing yards, three TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added 28 rushing yards on nine carries (3.1 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Drake Maye's matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he posted 12.1 fantasy points. He threw for 273 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Giants have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this season.

The Giants have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

New York has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Only two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New York this year.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown versus New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake Maye? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.