Drake London Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins
Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked pass defense (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Is London a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
Drake London Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
- Game Date: October 26, 2025
- Game Time: 1 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8
- Projected Receiving Yards: 66.63
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45
Projections provided by numberFire
London Fantasy Performance
- London is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 94th overall, as he has put up 56.9 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).
- In his last three games, London has compiled 43.0 total fantasy points (14.3 per game), hauling in 22 balls (on 36 targets) for 310 yards and two touchdowns.
- London has amassed 414 receiving yards and two scores on 30 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.4 points (10.3 per game) during that period.
- The peak of London's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he piled up 21.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.
- From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.
Dolphins Defensive Performance
- Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.
- The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.
- Miami has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.
- The Dolphins have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.
- A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.
- A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this year.
- Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.
- A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Miami this season.
- The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.
