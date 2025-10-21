Drake London Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Miami Dolphins and their 11th-ranked pass defense (203.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is London a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Dolphins? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing London this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Drake London Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 66.63

66.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 94th overall, as he has put up 56.9 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

In his last three games, London has compiled 43.0 total fantasy points (14.3 per game), hauling in 22 balls (on 36 targets) for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

London has amassed 414 receiving yards and two scores on 30 catches (48 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 51.4 points (10.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of London's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, when he piled up 21.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Miami has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed just one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have run for at least one TD versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Drake London? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.