Drake London Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), WR Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (214.3 yards allowed per game).

Is London a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the 49ers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Drake London Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.75

71.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the 17th-ranked player in fantasy (84th overall), with 52.7 total fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his last three games, London has posted 44.3 fantasy points (14.8 per game), as he's hauled in 23 passes on 34 targets for 323 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of London's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he posted 21.8 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 10 receptions, 158 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.9 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 49 yards on the day.

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this year.

A total of Nine players have caught a TD pass against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

