Drake London Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Buffalo Bills and their second-ranked pass defense (154.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth considering for his upcoming game against the Bills? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Drake London Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.82

71.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, London is currently the 38th-ranked player in fantasy (147th overall), with 30.9 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, London has produced 25.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game), as he's hauled in 16 passes on 22 targets for 214 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of London's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders in Week 4, as he tallied 17.0 fantasy points by hauling in eight passes (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in three passes on four targets for 49 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Buffalo has given up at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bills this season.

A total of two players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Six players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

Buffalo has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

