Drake London Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wide receiver Drake London is looking at a matchup versus the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (226.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Drake London Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.90

39.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London has compiled 117.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), which ranks him 17th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 80 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, London has amassed 341 yards and four scores on 22 catches (31 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 60.1 fantasy points (20.0 per game) during that period.

London has reeled in 36 balls (on 57 targets) for 541 yards and five touchdowns in his last five games, good for 86.1 fantasy points (17.2 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of London's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 9, as he tallied 29.8 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed nine passes on 14 targets for 118 yards and three TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he mustered only 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed only one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Arizona this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Cardinals this year.

