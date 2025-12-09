Drake London Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Wide receiver Drake London has a matchup against the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (237.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Atlanta Falcons play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is London worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Drake London Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 11, 2025

December 11, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.83

74.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

London Fantasy Performance

London is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 67th overall, as he has posted 117 total fantasy points (13 per game).

In his last three games, London has reeled in 22 balls (on 31 targets) for 341 yards and four touchdowns, good for 60.1 fantasy points (20.0 per game).

London has put up 86.1 fantasy points (17.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 57 targets into 36 catches for 541 yards and five TDs.

The high point of London's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the New England Patriots, a matchup in which he put up 29.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake London stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in three passes on four targets for 49 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Four players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

A total of four players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Buccaneers this year.

