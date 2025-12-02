Drake London Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wideout Drake London and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (200.7 yards conceded per game).

Drake London Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.06

24.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

London Fantasy Performance

London has compiled 117.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.0 per game), which ranks him ninth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 56 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, London has produced 60.1 fantasy points (20.0 per game), as he's converted 31 targets into 22 catches for 341 yards and four TDs.

London has put up 86.1 fantasy points (17.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 36 passes on 57 targets for 541 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of London's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 9, when he racked up 29.8 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Drake London had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied just 2.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Seattle has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of six players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

