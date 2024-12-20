Dolphins vs 49ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16

The San Francisco 49ers are among the NFL squads busy on Sunday, up against the Miami Dolphins.

49ers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (58.6%)

49ers vs Dolphins Point Spread

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The 49ers are -106 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -114 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

49ers vs Dolphins Over/Under

49ers versus Dolphins on Dec. 22 has an over/under of 44.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

49ers vs Dolphins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for 49ers vs. Dolphins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-118) and Miami as the underdog (+100) despite being the home team.

49ers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

San Francisco's record against the spread is 5-9-0.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 5-7 as 1.5-point favorites or more.

The 49ers have seen eight of their 14 games go over the point total.

The Dolphins have five wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.

Miami has two wins ATS (2-4) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

The Dolphins have played 14 games this year, and six of them have gone over the total.

49ers vs Dolphins Odds & Spread

Moneyline: SF: (-118) | MIA: (+100)

SF: (-118) | MIA: (+100) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-114)

SF: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

