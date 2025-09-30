Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on Sept. 30

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Cincinnati Reds (83-79)

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | CIN: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | CIN: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-134)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Dodgers) - 5-4, 2.35 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 7-4, 2.76 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (7-4, 2.76 ERA). When Snell starts, his team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season. When Snell starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-4. The Reds have gone 7-11-0 ATS in Greene's 18 starts with a set spread. The Reds are 3-4 in Greene's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.3%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Reds moneyline has Los Angeles as a -196 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +164 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Dodgers are +114 to cover, and the Reds are -134.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Reds contest on Sept. 30 has been set at 7, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 81, or 57.4%, of the 141 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 34-18 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -196 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 160 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 70-90-0 against the spread in their 160 games that had a posted line this season.

The Reds have won 49.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-43).

Cincinnati has played five times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer, and lost each game.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-84-10).

The Reds have an 80-73-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Freeman brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Andy Pages has 27 home runs, 86 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a slugging percentage of .440 and has 166 hits, both team-high marks for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 51st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

TJ Friedl has a .364 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .238 with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks.

Austin Hays is batting .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

8/27/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/26/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/25/2025: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!