Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers vs Pirates Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-60) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115)

LAD: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.18 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 4-2, 2.58 ERA

The probable starters are Shohei Ohtani (1-1) for the Dodgers and Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) for the Pirates. Ohtani's team is 4-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Ohtani starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-6. The Pirates have a 4-1-0 record against the spread in Ashcraft's starts. The Pirates are 2-1 in Ashcraft's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.5%)

Dodgers vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a +144 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -172 favorite on the road.

Dodgers vs Pirates Spread

The Dodgers are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Pittsburgh is -115 to cover.

Dodgers vs Pirates Over/Under

Dodgers versus Pirates, on Sept. 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 69, or 57.5%, of the 120 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 41-29 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -172 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 136 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 56-80-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have won 42.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (39-52).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 12-20 (37.5%).

The Pirates have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 52 of those games (52-73-6).

The Pirates have a 72-59-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 146 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .610. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .252 and slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 93rd, his on-base percentage 90th, and his slugging percentage 134th.

Betts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has collected 138 base hits, an OBP of .370 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Andy Pages is batting .275 with a .317 OBP and 78 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up 124 hits with a .405 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 115th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 114th and he is 99th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz is batting .204 with 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 153rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 122nd, and he is 114th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-high .343 on-base percentage.

Tommy Pham is hitting .267 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Dodgers vs Pirates Head to Head

9/2/2025: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/27/2025: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 4/26/2025: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2025: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/11/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/10/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/6/2024: 11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/5/2024: 10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

