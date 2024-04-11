Dodgers vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the San Diego Padres.

Dodgers vs Padres Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (10-5) vs. San Diego Padres (7-8)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | SD: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | SD: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128)

LAD: -1.5 (+106) | SD: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 1-1, 4.09 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 2-0, 3.14 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-1) versus the Padres and Michael King (2-0). Yamamoto and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). King has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres covered in both chances. The Padres were the moneyline underdog for one King start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (52.2%)

Dodgers vs Padres Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Padres moneyline has Los Angeles as a -196 favorite, while San Diego is a +164 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Padres are -128 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +106.

Dodgers vs Padres Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Padres game on April 12, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Padres Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Los Angeles has a record of 4-1 when favored by -196 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 7-8-0 against the spread.

The Padres have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've gone 3-3 in those games.

San Diego has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-7-1).

The Padres have covered 40% of their games this season, going 6-9-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in OBP (.507) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .364 batting average while slugging .727.

He ranks seventh in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Betts hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with seven walks.

Shohei Ohtani has hit three homers this season while driving in eight runs. He's batting .333 this season and slugging .635 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 18th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging in MLB.

Ohtani brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .366 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Will Smith has hit one homer with a team-high .549 SLG this season.

Smith enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 17 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .561.

Hernandez brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .263 with a double, four home runs and five walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Jake Cronenworth is slugging .518 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .304 with an on-base percentage of .365.

His batting average is 47th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Jurickson Profar has accumulated a team-high OBP (.434), while leading the Padres in hits (15).

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Dodgers vs Padres Head to Head

3/21/2024: 15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

15-11 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 3/20/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/13/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/12/2023: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/11/2023: 11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-8 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 10/14/2022: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/12/2022: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 10/11/2022: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/24/2022: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/23/2022: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

