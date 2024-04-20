Dodgers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, up against the New York Mets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Mets Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (12-10) vs. New York Mets (11-8)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: WPIX

Dodgers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-174) | NYM: (+146)

LAD: (-174) | NYM: (+146) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | NYM: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Stone (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.68 ERA vs Jose Butto (Mets) - 0-0, 0.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Gavin Stone (1-1) to the mound, while Jose Butto will answer the bell for the Mets. Stone's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Stone's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Butto has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Butto starts this season.

Dodgers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.4%)

Dodgers vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -174 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Los Angeles is +114 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Mets on April 20, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 12, or 57.1%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 8-7 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -174 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 9-12-0 against the spread.

The Mets have compiled a 3-2 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, New York has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Mets have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-8-0).

The Mets have gone 9-8-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 31 hits and an OBP of .457 this season. He has a .352 batting average and a slugging percentage of .636.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is sixth in slugging.

Shohei Ohtani has hit four homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .356 this season and slugging .622 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Ohtani takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with a walk and an RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .274 with a .500 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Will Smith has one home run, 15 RBI and a batting average of .356 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 19 hits, a team-best for the Mets. He's batting .257 and slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Starling Marte's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 67th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .208 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Jeff McNeil has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .233.

Dodgers vs Mets Head to Head

4/19/2024: 9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

9-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/1/2022: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/31/2022: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/30/2022: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/16/2023: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/14/2023: 6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/18/2023: 5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/17/2023: 8-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/5/2022: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!