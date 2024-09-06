Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Dodgers vs Guardians Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (84-56) vs. Cleveland Guardians (80-60)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: BSGL

Dodgers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

LAD: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 2-2, 3.00 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.38 ERA

The probable pitchers are Landon Knack (2-2) for the Dodgers and Matthew Boyd (1-1) for the Guardians. Knack and his team are 2-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Knack's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. When Boyd starts, the Guardians are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Boyd start this season -- they won.

Dodgers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55.3%)

Dodgers vs Guardians Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +130 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +140 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -170.

Dodgers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Guardians on Sept. 6 is 9. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Dodgers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 78 times (64.5%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 49-29 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 75 of their 138 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 70-68-0 against the spread in their 138 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 23 of the 52 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.2%).

Cleveland has a record of 6-8 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer (42.9%).

In the 138 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-64-8).

The Guardians have a 72-66-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.613) and total hits (158) this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 136 hits. He's batting .288 while slugging .495.

His batting average ranks 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage seventh, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Mookie Betts has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .303/.395/.500.

Betts enters this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez has been key for Los Angeles with 140 hits, an OBP of .330 plus a slugging percentage of .488.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.523) and paces the Guardians in hits (147). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 34th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .245 with 23 doubles, 29 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-high .357 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

