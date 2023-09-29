Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 7:38 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads playing on Friday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (98-61) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-81)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | SF: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | SF: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | SF: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Dodgers) - 12-11, 5.83 ERA vs Keaton Winn (Giants) - 1-2, 3.89 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Lance Lynn (12-11, 5.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Winn (1-2, 3.89 ERA). Lynn and his team are 15-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lynn's team has been victorious in 69.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-4. The Giants have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Winn's four starts with a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Winn start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (53.4%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Giants moneyline has Los Angeles as a -142 favorite, while San Francisco is a +120 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Giants. The Dodgers are +116 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -140.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Giants game on September 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 81, or 63.3%, of the 128 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 61-33 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 85 of their 151 opportunities.

In 151 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 82-69-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 33 of the 72 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

San Francisco has gone 12-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (34.3%).

In the 159 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-87-4).

The Giants have a 69-90-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 177 hits, which is best among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .308 with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .410 and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is seventh in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is slashing .334/.413/.570 this season and leads the Dodgers with an OPS of .982.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him third, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Max Muncy is batting .213 with a .478 slugging percentage and 105 RBI this year.

Will Smith has 18 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .351.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 110 hits with a .377 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .424.

His batting average is 71st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 83rd in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has accumulated a slugging percentage of .424 and has 133 hits, both team-best numbers for the Giants.

J.D. Davis is batting .248 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/24/2023: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/6/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 6/17/2023: 15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

15-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/16/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/12/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/11/2023: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/10/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

