Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 3:30 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (95-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-78)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | SF: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | SF: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | SF: +1.5 (-126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn (Dodgers) - 12-11, 5.92 ERA vs Ryan Walker (Giants) - 4-3, 3.20 ERA

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (12-11) for the Dodgers and Walker (4-3) for the Giants. Lynn and his team are 15-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lynn's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-4. The Giants have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Walker's 12 starts with a set spread. The Giants have a 5-4 record in Walker's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +152 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Giants are -126 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +105.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on September 24, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 78, or 63.4%, of the 123 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won 30 of 45 games when listed as at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 83 of 146 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 80-66-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have compiled a 32-37 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, San Francisco has gone 5-6 (45.5%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 155 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-83-4).

The Giants have collected a 67-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering 43.2% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts has 173 hits, which ranks first among Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .309 with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .411 and a slugging percentage of .593.

He ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Freddie Freeman has a slash line of .338/.414/.568 this season and a team-best OPS of .982.

He ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in MLB.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles and three RBI.

Max Muncy is batting .213 with a .490 slugging percentage and 103 RBI this year.

Will Smith is batting .262 with a .360 OBP and 72 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Smith brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .281 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .353.

LaMonte Wade Jr's 108 hits and .375 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .422.

His batting average is 71st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has a .421 slugging percentage, which leads the Giants.

J.D. Davis has 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .247.

Dodgers vs. Giants Head to Head

9/23/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/21/2022: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/7/2022: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/6/2022: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/5/2022: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-4 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/4/2022: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/3/2022: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2022: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

