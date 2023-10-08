Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 2 on October 9

Odds updated as of 7:27 PM

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLDS is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-62) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Monday, October 9, 2023

Monday, October 9, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TBS

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-158) | ARI: (+134)

LAD: (-158) | ARI: (+134) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller (Dodgers) - 11-4, 3.76 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 17-9, 3.47 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (11-4, 3.76 ERA) against the Diamondbacks and Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA). When Miller starts, his team is 14-7-0 against the spread this season. Miller's team has been victorious in 72.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-5. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 19-16-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks are 5-5 in Gallen's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (57.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-158) and Arizona as the underdog (+134) on the road.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are +136 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -164.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on October 9, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 83, or 62.9%, of the 132 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 42 times in 70 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 86 of their 155 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 84-71-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have put together a 43-42 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.6% of those games).

Arizona has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

In the 164 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-85-7).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 90-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles in total hits (179) this season while batting .307 with 80 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .408 and a slugging percentage of .579.

He is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Freddie Freeman has a slash line of .331/.410/.567 this season and a team-best OPS of .976.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .212/.333/.475.

Will Smith has 19 home runs, 76 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Smith has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a triple, a home run and six RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 161 hits, all club-highs for the Diamondbacks (while batting .285).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Carroll takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks while hitting .258. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ketel Marte is batting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

10/7/2023: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/30/2023: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2023: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/28/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/8/2023: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/9/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/31/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 3/30/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/27/2022: 3-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

