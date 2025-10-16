Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 3 on Oct. 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025 Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | MIL: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | MIL: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-3, 3.19 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Glasnow's team is 6-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.3%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +164 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -132 to cover.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Dodgers-Brewers on Oct. 16 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 148 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (58.8%) in those games.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 35 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 80 of 168 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 74-94-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've gone 34-28 in those games.

Milwaukee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 166 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-82-2).

The Brewers have a 91-75-0 record ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has accumulated an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .435. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .288.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Christian Yelich is batting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is batting .260 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks.

Jackson Chourio leads his team with 148 hits.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

