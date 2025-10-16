Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 3 on Oct. 16
In MLB action on Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the NLCS.
Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)
- Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max
Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | MIL: (+164)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 4-3, 3.19 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)
The Dodgers will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA), while the Brewers' starter has not yet been announced. Glasnow's team is 6-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-8.
Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (60.3%)
Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +164 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Brewers Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+110 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -132 to cover.
Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for Dodgers-Brewers on Oct. 16 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 148 games this year and have walked away with the win 87 times (58.8%) in those games.
- This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 35 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 80 of 168 chances this season.
- The Dodgers have posted a record of 74-94-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've gone 34-28 in those games.
- Milwaukee has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +164 or longer.
- The Brewers have played in 166 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-82-2).
- The Brewers have a 91-75-0 record ATS this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.
- Mookie Betts has 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
- Freeman takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI.
- Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Brice Turang has accumulated an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .435. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .288.
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.
- Christian Yelich is batting .264 with 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.
- William Contreras is batting .260 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks.
- Jackson Chourio leads his team with 148 hits.
Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head
- 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
