Dodgers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

On Friday in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the Atlanta Braves.

Dodgers vs Braves Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-10) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-16)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | ATL: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | ATL: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-108) | ATL: +1.5 (-111)

LAD: -1.5 (-108) | ATL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Dodgers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 3-2, 1.06 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-1, 4.50 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2) against the Braves and Grant Holmes (2-1). When Yamamoto starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Yamamoto's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. When Holmes starts, the Braves have gone 3-2-0 against the spread. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for two Holmes starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (54.6%)

Dodgers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Braves, Los Angeles is the favorite at -178, and Atlanta is +150 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Braves Spread

The Dodgers are at the Braves and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -108 to cover the runline, with the Braves being -111.

Dodgers vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Braves game on May 2, with the over available at -112 and the under at -108.

Dodgers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (71.4%) in those contests.

This year Los Angeles has won 14 of 18 games when listed as at least -178 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 18 of 31 chances this season.

In 31 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 16-15-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 25% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-6).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

In the 30 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-13-3).

The Braves have covered 46.7% of their games this season, going 14-16-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Teoscar Hernandez leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.621) and total hits (36) this season. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Hernandez hopes to build on a nine-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .386 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI.

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .287 with 20 walks and 32 runs scored. He's slugging .557.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging in the majors.

Ohtani takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with three doubles, two triples, a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Tommy Edman has 28 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.295/.523.

Edman has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, three walks and five RBI.

Mookie Betts has four home runs, 19 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.

Betts has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a triple, a walk and eight RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson is batting .234 with five doubles, four home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Marcell Ozuna's 26 hits and .437 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .478.

He is currently 37th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ozzie Albies has four doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .238.

Michael Harris II has six doubles, three home runs and four walks while hitting .233.

Dodgers vs Braves Head to Head

4/2/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 4/1/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/31/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/16/2024: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2024: 9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-2 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/13/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2024: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/4/2024: 11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

11-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/3/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

