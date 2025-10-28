Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 3 on Oct. 28
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: FOX
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | TOR: (+150)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | TOR: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA
The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) for the Blue Jays. When Ohtani starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-9. When Bieber starts, the Blue Jays are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Bieber starts this season -- they split the games.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +150 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -140 to cover.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 91, or 59.5%, of the 153 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Los Angeles has been victorious 48 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 173 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 77-96-0 in 173 games with a line this season.
- The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 46-36 in those games.
- Toronto has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (50%).
- The Blue Jays have played in 174 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 96 times (96-72-6).
- The Blue Jays have put together a 99-75-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.622) and total hits (172) this season. He has a .282 batting average.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.
- Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.
- Guerrero brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.
- George Springer's 153 hits and .397 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Bo Bichette has put up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.
- Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
