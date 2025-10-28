Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for World Series Game 3 on Oct. 28

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: FOX

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-178) | TOR: (+150)

LAD: (-178) | TOR: (+150) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+116) | TOR: +1.5 (-140)

LAD: -1.5 (+116) | TOR: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.57 ERA

The probable pitchers are Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA) for the Dodgers and Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA) for the Blue Jays. When Ohtani starts, his team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-9. When Bieber starts, the Blue Jays are 5-5-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Bieber starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.6%)

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +150 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -140 to cover.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Oct. 28, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 91, or 59.5%, of the 153 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 48 times in 74 chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 82 of their 173 opportunities.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 77-96-0 in 173 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 46-36 in those games.

Toronto has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (50%).

The Blue Jays have played in 174 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 96 times (96-72-6).

The Blue Jays have put together a 99-75-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.392), slugging percentage (.622) and total hits (172) this season. He has a .282 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a triple, six home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Freeman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .366 with three doubles, three home runs, seven walks and three RBIs.

George Springer's 153 hits and .397 OBP are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

He is fourth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Bo Bichette has put up a team-high .483 slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement is batting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/27/2025: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 10/25/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/10/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/9/2025: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/8/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/28/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/27/2024: 4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/26/2024: 12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2023: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!