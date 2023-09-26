Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 26

Odds updated as of 7:34 PM

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-96)

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-156) | CHW: (+132)

ARI: (-156) | CHW: (+132) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125)

ARI: -1.5 (+104) | CHW: +1.5 (-125) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies (Diamondbacks) - 2-5, 6.81 ERA vs Jose Urena (White Sox) - 0-6, 7.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound, while Urena (0-6) will get the nod for the White Sox. Davies and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Davies' team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-2. The White Sox have failed to cover in each of the eight games Urena started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for five Urena starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (57.6%)

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -156 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Diamondbacks are +104 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -125.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-White Sox on September 26, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 41 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Arizona has won 17 of 25 games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 84-71-0 against the spread in their 155 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have gone 33-70 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 32% of those games).

Chicago has a 13-28 record (winning only 31.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 153 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-78-8).

The White Sox are 76-77-0 ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 158 hits and an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .511. All three of those stats rank first among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .478 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Ketel Marte is hitting .279 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 24 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Among all qualified, he ranks 24th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 147 hits this season and has a slash line of .262/.338/.495.

Walker heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 24 home runs, 81 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn is batting .262 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi's .328 OBP and .360 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .263.

His batting average is 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 125th in slugging.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .272 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 29 walks.

Elvis Andrus is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!