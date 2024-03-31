Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-2)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-205) | COL: (+172)

ARI: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-118)

ARI: -1.5 (-100) | COL: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Brandon Pfaadt against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner. Pfaadt and his team were 14-9-0 ATS in his 23 appearances with a spread last season. Pfaadt and his team were 2-5 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Feltner pitched his team finished 4-6-0 against the spread. Feltner's team went 4-5 in games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (62.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Moneyline

Arizona is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +172 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Arizona is -100 to cover the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Over/Under

The Diamondbacks-Rockies game on March 31 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 43, or 58.1%, of the 74 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season Arizona came away with a win eight times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 78 of their 177 games with a total last season.

The Rockies compiled a 53-90 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.1% of those games).

Colorado went 17-50 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer (25.4%).

The Rockies played in 158 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-86-1).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll had 161 base hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506 last season.

Christian Walker slashed .258/.333/.497 and finished with an OPS of .830.

Ketel Marte ended his last campaign with 157 hits, an OBP of .358, plus a slugging percentage of .485.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slashed .261/.309/.463 and finished with an OPS of .772.

Rockies Player Leaders

Nolan Jones had 22 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 53 walks while batting .297 last season.

Ryan McMahon had 133 hits and a .322 OBP.

Ezequiel Tovar accumulated a slugging percentage of .408 and a batting average of .253 last season.

Charlie Blackmon hit .279 with 24 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rockies Head to Head

3/30/2024: 9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 3/29/2024: 7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 3/28/2024: 16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

16-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/6/2023: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/5/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2023: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/16/2023: 9-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/15/2023: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/14/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/1/2023: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

