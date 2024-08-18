Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (69-55) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-61)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Diamondbacks vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | TB: (-100)

ARI: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170)

ARI: -1.5 (+140) | TB: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-0, 2.43 ERA vs Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 0-0, 5.40 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (3-0, 2.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Drew Rasmussen. Kelly's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Rasmussen has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rays failed to cover. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for one Rasmussen start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (54.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -100 underdog on the moneyline, while Arizona is a -118 favorite on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Diamondbacks are +140 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -170.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Rays on August 18 is 7.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 40, or 63.5%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Arizona has a record of 33-18 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 68 of their 123 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 62-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 28 of the 60 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.7%).

Tampa Bay is 17-26 (winning only 39.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Rays have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-63-3).

The Rays have a 64-58-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (130) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is eighth in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is batting .219 with 16 doubles, 11 triples, 12 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 131st in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Bell has 110 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.305/.415.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .269 with a .304 OBP and 60 RBI for Arizona this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has a team-high OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.396), and leads the Rays in hits (124, while batting .273).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Diaz takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .189 with seven doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified players, he is 140th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Brandon Lowe is batting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks.

Jose Caballero is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Rays Head to Head

8/17/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/16/2024: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/27/2023: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

