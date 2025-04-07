Diamondbacks vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 5:14 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

On Monday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (5-5) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-6)

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Monday, April 7, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MASN2

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

ARI: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162)

ARI: +1.5 (-196) | BAL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.37 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 1-1, 3.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (1-1) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (1-1) will get the nod for the Orioles. Gallen has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gallen's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Eflin has started two games with set spreads, and the Orioles went 1-1-0. The Orioles were the underdog on the moneyline for two Eflin starts this season -- they split the games.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (56%)

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Diamondbacks vs. Orioles reveal Arizona as the favorite (-124) and Baltimore as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Orioles are +162 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Orioles on April 7, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Diamondbacks vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in four of the eight contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in six of their 10 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 5-5-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

The Orioles are 3-4 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).

The Orioles have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Eugenio Suarez has six hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .176 with six extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .317 and a slugging percentage of .647.

He ranks 152nd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season. He's batting .314.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 39th, his on-base percentage 81st, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Corbin Carroll has hit three homers with a team-high .641 SLG this season.

Josh Naylor is batting .278 with a .381 OBP and four RBI for Arizona this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has racked up 10 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .313 and slugging .656 with an on-base percentage of .436.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Mullins brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jordan Westburg paces his team with a .541 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .297 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Tyler O'Neill has a .576 slugging percentage, which paces the Orioles.

Adley Rutschman has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .257.

