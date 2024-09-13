Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-62)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: BSWI

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-122) | MIL: (+104)

ARI: (-122) | MIL: (+104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158)

ARI: +1.5 (-192) | MIL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 2-2, 5.83 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 10-8, 3.81 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (2-2, 5.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Freddy Peralta (10-8, 3.81 ERA). When Rodriguez starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez has started four games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Brewers have a 13-16-0 ATS record in Peralta's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers are 3-3 in Peralta's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (56.1%)

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Brewers, Arizona is the favorite at -122, and Milwaukee is +104 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Brewers are +158 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Brewers on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won 35 of 51 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 85 of their 145 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 77-68-0 against the spread in their 145 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 32 of the 59 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (54.2%).

Milwaukee is 22-14 (winning 61.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-62-9).

The Brewers have a 76-69-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has 133 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .557. All three of those stats are best among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .230 with 21 doubles, 13 triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average ranks 120th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 89th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Carroll has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Eugenio Suarez has 130 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.324/.484.

Suarez heads into this matchup with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .600 with a double, four home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Christian Walker is batting .255 with a .337 OBP and 77 RBI for Arizona this season.

Walker enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has put up a .359 on-base percentage and a .464 slugging percentage, both team-high averages for the Brewers. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 24th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames paces his team with 139 hits. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Chourio leads the Brewers with 126 hits.

Brice Turang has 22 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 44 walks while hitting .253.

