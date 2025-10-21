DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will take on the 26th-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (245.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

DeVonta Smith Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 60.04

60.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (75th overall), putting up 62.4 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has totaled 346 receiving yards and one touchdown on 21 catches (26 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 40.6 (13.5 per game) during that period.

Smith has been targeted 37 times, with 31 receptions for 435 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 55.5 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied 24.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith's game versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.6 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 16 yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed just one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Giants have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

New York has allowed two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Giants have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have given up a TD catch by nine players this season.

New York has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

