DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Wideout DeVonta Smith is looking at a matchup against the second-ranked passing defense in the league (157.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Philadelphia Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

DeVonta Smith Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.21

49.21 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 38.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.4 per game), Smith is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 142nd overall.

In his last three games, Smith has compiled 192 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 14 catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.2 (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

Smith has compiled 36.5 total fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 26 balls (on 32 targets) for 305 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he racked up 12.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.6 points) in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, catching three balls for 16 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Vikings have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least two TD passes to just one opposing QB this season.

The Vikings have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this season.

Minnesota has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Vikings have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this year.

Minnesota has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to three players this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

