DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the New York Giants and their 24th-ranked passing defense (237.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Smith for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants Game Date: October 9, 2025

October 9, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.63

48.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is the 30th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 132nd overall, as he has posted 33.2 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, Smith has reeled in 18 balls (on 21 targets) for 203 yards and one touchdown, good for 26.3 fantasy points (8.8 per game).

The peak of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 12.0 fantasy points. He also had eight receptions (on nine targets) for 60 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith let down his fantasy managers against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, when he mustered only 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Giants have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Only one player has thrown for two or more TDs against New York this year.

The Giants have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

New York has allowed two players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have given up a touchdown catch by six players this season.

New York has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Giants have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.