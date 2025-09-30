DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Denver Broncos, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the league (186 yards allowed per game).

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Broncos? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Smith this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

DeVonta Smith Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.74

49.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Smith is currently the 50th-ranked player in fantasy (171st overall), with 21.8 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

During his last three games Smith has been targeted 17 times, with 14 receptions for 142 yards and one TD, leading to 20.2 fantasy points (6.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he posted 12.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Denver has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

Denver has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of Two players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Broncos this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one TD against Denver this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.