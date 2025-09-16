DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Los Angeles Rams and their fourth-ranked pass defense (147 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Rams? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

DeVonta Smith Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.74

48.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith has put up 6.9 fantasy points in 2025 (3.5 per game), which ranks him 78th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 219 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this season, Smith has accumulated 6.9 total fantasy points, hauling in seven balls (on nine targets) for 69 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Smith hauled in four balls on six targets for 53 yards, good for 5.3 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD versus the Rams this year.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

A total of One player has hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Rams have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

