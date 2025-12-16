DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

In Week 16 (Saturday at 5 p.m. ET), WR DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the league (246.3 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Smith for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

DeVonta Smith Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.87

64.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Smith is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 100th overall, as he has put up 106.9 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

During his last three games Smith has been targeted 18 times, with 11 receptions for 135 yards and zero TDs, leading to 13.5 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

Smith has posted 23.2 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 34 targets into 18 catches for 232 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Smith's fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he posted 24.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, DeVonta Smith disappointed his fantasy managers against the Detroit Lions in Week 11, when he managed only 0.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed nine players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 23 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this season.

A total of four players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on DeVonta Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.