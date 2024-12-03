DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeVonta Smith will be up against the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Carolina Panthers (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Smith a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Panthers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Smith vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.07

55.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Smith is currently the 39th-ranked player in fantasy (142nd overall), with 75.6 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

During his last three games Smith has been targeted 15 times, with 10 receptions for 130 yards and one TD, leading to 19 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

Smith has put up 33.3 fantasy points (6.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 24 targets into 17 catches for 213 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he tallied 14.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (-0.2 points) in Week 7 against the New York Giants, hauling in one ball for -2 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed two or more TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this year.

Five players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Panthers this season.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one touchdown against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

