DeVonta Smith Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith will take on the second-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (168.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With Smith's next game versus the Chargers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

DeVonta Smith Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.48

64.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 98.2 fantasy points in 2025 (8.2 per game), Smith is the 21st-ranked player at the WR position and 89th among all players.

In his last three games, Smith has tallied 145 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (24 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.5 (4.8 per game) during that stretch.

Smith has been targeted 40 times, with 22 receptions for 298 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 35.8 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that period.

The high point of Smith's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he put up 24.3 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 9 receptions, 183 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, hauling in one pass on five targets for eight yards (0.8 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Chargers have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

