DeVonta Smith Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked pass defense (277.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Smith vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.70

57.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith Fantasy Performance

With 75.6 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), Smith is the 35th-ranked player at the WR position and 129th among all players.

In his last three games, Smith has compiled 19.0 total fantasy points (6.3 per game), grabbing 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Smith has ammassed 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 33.3 (6.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Smith's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9, as he put up 14.7 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, DeVonta Smith's game against the New York Giants in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.2 fantasy points. He had one reception for -2 yards on the day.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has conceded over 300 yards passing to five players this year.

The Ravens have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

A total of six players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this season.

A total of six players have caught more than one TD pass against Baltimore this year.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Ravens have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

