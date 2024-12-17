Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Devin Singletary and the New York Giants will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the league (116.7 yards conceded per game).

For more info on Singletary, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game versus the Falcons.

Singletary vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.0

5.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.37

33.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

0.15 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.82

6.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Singletary is currently the 41st-ranked player in fantasy (178th overall), with 69.7 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

Over his last three games, Singletary has amassed 13.2 fantasy points (4.4 per game) as he's scampered for 56 yards and scored one touchdown on 17 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 16 yards on three catches (four targets).

Singletary has totaled 24.7 fantasy points (4.9 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 99 yards with two touchdowns on 27 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 28 yards on six grabs (seven targets).

The highlight of Singletary's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, when he caught four balls on four targets for 43 yards, good for 14.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devin Singletary disappointed his fantasy managers against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, when he mustered only 0.8 fantasy points (2 carries, 8 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Falcons this year.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed 21 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Want more data and analysis on Devin Singletary?