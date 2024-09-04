Devin Singletary Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary will take on the team with last season's eighth-ranked rushing defense, the Minnesota Vikings (98.7 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Singletary a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Singletary vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.11

9.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.12

55.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.22

9.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Singletary 2023 Fantasy Performance

Singletary was 29th at his position, and 94th overall, with 137.3 fantasy points (8.1 per game) last season.

In his best game last year -- Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals -- Singletary accumulated 22.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 30 carries, 150 yards, 1 TD.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Singletary finished with 17.8 points (22 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD) in Week 11 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

Singletary accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his second-worst performance of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota allowed over 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

The Vikings allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

In the passing game, Minnesota allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Vikings last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota allowed over 100 receiving yards to eight players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Vikings gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Minnesota last year, three players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Vikings allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings last year.

