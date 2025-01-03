Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The New Jersey Devils versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Devils vs Sharks Game Info

New Jersey Devils (24-14-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-23-6)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (68.3%)

Devils vs Sharks Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Devils are -112 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -108.

Devils vs Sharks Over/Under

The Devils-Sharks game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.

Devils vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-300) and San Jose as the underdog (+240) despite being the home team.

