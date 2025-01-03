NHL
Devils vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The New Jersey Devils versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Devils vs Sharks Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (24-14-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-23-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (68.3%)
Devils vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Devils are -112 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -108.
Devils vs Sharks Over/Under
- The Devils-Sharks game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +104 and the under is -128.
Devils vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Sharks reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-300) and San Jose as the underdog (+240) despite being the home team.