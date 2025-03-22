NHL
Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
The New Jersey Devils will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Saturday.
Devils vs Senators Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (37-27-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (36-27-5)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-122)
|Senators (+102)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Devils win (62.8%)
Devils vs Senators Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Senators. The Devils are +205 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -265.
Devils vs Senators Over/Under
- Devils versus Senators, on March 22, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -106 and the under -114.
Devils vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -122 favorite at home.