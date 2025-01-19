FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Senators Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (26-16-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-18-4)
  • Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-188)Senators (+155)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (72.1%)

Devils vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +138.

Devils vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Devils versus Senators matchup on January 19 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Senators Moneyline

  • Ottawa is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -188 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup