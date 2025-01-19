NHL
Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19
The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Ottawa Senators.
Devils vs Senators Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (26-16-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-18-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: NHL Network
Devils vs Senators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-188)
|Senators (+155)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (72.1%)
Devils vs Senators Puck Line
- The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +138.
Devils vs Senators Over/Under
- The over/under for the Devils versus Senators matchup on January 19 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Devils vs Senators Moneyline
- Ottawa is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -188 favorite at home.