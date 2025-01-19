Devils vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The New Jersey Devils are among the NHL teams playing on Sunday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Senators Game Info

New Jersey Devils (26-16-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-18-4)

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: NHL Network

Devils vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-188) Senators (+155) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Devils win (72.1%)

Devils vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Senators are -170 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +138.

Devils vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for the Devils versus Senators matchup on January 19 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Devils vs Senators Moneyline

Ottawa is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -188 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!