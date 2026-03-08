FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

On Sunday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (32-29-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-21-7)
  • Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-114)Red Wings (-105)5.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -260.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for Devils-Red Wings on March 8 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Red Wings reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-114) and Detroit as the underdog (-105) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup