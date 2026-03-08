NHL
Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8
On Sunday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Detroit Red Wings.
On Sunday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Detroit Red Wings.
Devils vs Red Wings Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (32-29-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-21-7)
- Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN
Devils vs Red Wings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-114)
|Red Wings (-105)
|5.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)
Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -260.
Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for Devils-Red Wings on March 8 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Red Wings reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-114) and Detroit as the underdog (-105) on the road.