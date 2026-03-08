Devils vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

On Sunday in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are up against the Detroit Red Wings.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

New Jersey Devils (32-29-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-21-7)

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: ESPN

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Devils (-114) Red Wings (-105) 5.5 Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Devils win (51.7%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+205 to cover). Detroit, the underdog, is -260.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for Devils-Red Wings on March 8 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Devils vs. Red Wings reveal New Jersey as the favorite (-114) and Detroit as the underdog (-105) on the road.

