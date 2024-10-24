menu item
NHL

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (5-3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Devils (-150)Red Wings (+125)6.5

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Devils-Red Wings matchup on October 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Devils, Detroit is the underdog at +125, and New Jersey is -150 playing on the road.

