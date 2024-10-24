Devils vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the New Jersey Devils taking on the Detroit Red Wings.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Red Wings Game Info

New Jersey Devils (5-3-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-3)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6.5

Devils vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (59.7%)

Devils vs Red Wings Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Devils vs Red Wings Over/Under

The Devils-Red Wings matchup on October 24 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Devils vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Devils, Detroit is the underdog at +125, and New Jersey is -150 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!