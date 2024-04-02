menu item
Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Data Skrive
The New Jersey Devils versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (36-34-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (33-30-11)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Devils (-162)Penguins (+134)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.7%)

Devils vs Penguins Spread

  • The Devils are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Pittsburgh, the underdog, is -182.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The Devils-Penguins game on April 2 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -162 favorite at home.

